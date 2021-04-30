LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Holdings Decreased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,991. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $156.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

