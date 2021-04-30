Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.91. Laureate Education shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 11,255 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 56.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

