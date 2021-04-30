Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,600. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lantronix has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

