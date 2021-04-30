Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 64 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

