Ladder Capital (LADR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LADR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

