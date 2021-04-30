Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $47,840.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

