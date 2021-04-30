L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $213.00 and last traded at $209.10, with a volume of 9830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.22.

The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.01.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

