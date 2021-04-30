L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 493.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,732 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $39,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

