L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,368. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

