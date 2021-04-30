Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.

KYOCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

