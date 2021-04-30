Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.
KYOCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $69.67.
Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
