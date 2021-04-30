Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $63.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

