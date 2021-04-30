Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Head to Head Analysis

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy $2.99 billion 5.00 $137.00 million $0.82 107.20

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kubient and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoDaddy 0 1 13 1 3.00

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.98%. GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $98.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy -15.67% 94.14% 3.24%

Summary

GoDaddy beats Kubient on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; online appointments and store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; and a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

