Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krones has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.67 ($92.55).

Shares of KRN traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €73.00 ($85.88). 72,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of €69.49 and a 200-day moving average of €65.26.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

