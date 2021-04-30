Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

KRA opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. Kraton has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

