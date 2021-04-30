Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after buying an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

