Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after buying an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
