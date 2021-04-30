Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.
NYSE PHG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 4,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
