Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 4,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

