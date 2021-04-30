Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

NYSE KNL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 37,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $8,666,457.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

