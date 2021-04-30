Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GUD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$694.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

