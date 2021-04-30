KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.72

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 21048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

