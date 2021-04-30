Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.18.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.6600003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

