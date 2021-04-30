Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in April

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KNBWY remained flat at $$18.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirin will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBWY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

