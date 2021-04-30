Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.85. 5,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,578. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kirby by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,218,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,599,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

