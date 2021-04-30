Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. DNB Markets began coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Kingfisher stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.