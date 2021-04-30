Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Trimmed by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

