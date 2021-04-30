Kind Ads Token (KIND) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $333,165.40 and $3,721.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00067701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.00818412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00097706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

