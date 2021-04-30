Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.63 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

