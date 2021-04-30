Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $132.63 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.