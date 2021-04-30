Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.60 Per Share

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 677 ($8.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Keystone Law Group has a 12-month low of GBX 415 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a market cap of £211.72 million and a P/E ratio of 55.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 632.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.76.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

