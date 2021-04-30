KeyCorp Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of LEA traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.09. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81. Lear has a one year low of $87.76 and a one year high of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

