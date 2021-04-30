KeyCorp Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $390.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.53.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $327.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.07. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,262,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

