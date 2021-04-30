KeyCorp Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $390.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.53.
Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $327.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.07. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,262,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
