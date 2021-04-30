KeyCorp Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,700.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

