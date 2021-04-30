KeyCorp Begins Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

