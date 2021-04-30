Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Announces Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 25,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.