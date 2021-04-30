KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $62,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

