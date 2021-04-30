KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Visa worth $253,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $236.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

