KBC Group NV Has $50.29 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 459.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

