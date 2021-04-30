KBC Group NV Has $45.60 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

