KBC Group NV Buys 22,401 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $60,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $342.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.97 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

