Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 94.3% in April

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KAO stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. KAO has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAOOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

