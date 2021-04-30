Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $286.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.07.
Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.72. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,402. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average of $213.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 141,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
