Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $286.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.72. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,402. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average of $213.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 141,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

