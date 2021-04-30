Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average is $166.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

