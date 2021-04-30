Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $17,156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.