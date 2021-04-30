K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as high as C$47.22 and last traded at C$46.66, with a volume of 7666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.11. The company has a market cap of C$484.50 million and a PE ratio of 127.63.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.