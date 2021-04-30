K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) PT Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBRLF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS KBRLF remained flat at $$35.33 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

