Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

JNPR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

