JUIICE Trading 89.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 89.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $552,978.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.