JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

IFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $25.73 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.