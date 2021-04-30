JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,808 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of RE/MAX worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMAX opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

