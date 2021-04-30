JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 35,688 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $4.37 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.