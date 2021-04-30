JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.36 Million in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCACU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 150,100 shares during the period.

FCACU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

